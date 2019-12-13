Governor Cooper visits Columbus County family recovering from both Matthew and Florence

“In the poorer counties you don’t have people who are older who have the education level necessary to get through this. Not that they are not some of the most intelligent people that she will ever meet, but when things are written in a way that is legalistic or repetitive … You know, these documents say the same things over and over again in different areas, and it gets very confusing. They need somebody to help them. I believe that more people would’ve been reached if there had been someone there to walk them through the process.”