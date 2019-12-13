Governor Cooper visits Columbus County family recovering from both Matthew and Florence

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Like many in Southeastern North Carolina, Sandra Settle and her family saw the destruction of not only Hurricane Florence, but Hurricane Matthew.
The storms caused water to rush under the family’s home — ruining insulation and the HVAC system and causing the house to begin sinking into the ground.
They also had pipes burst, including a wastewater pipe, causing even more damage and mold.
After Matthew, Settle said they were able to partially rebuild, but it left them on their heels when Florence arrived.
“There’s only so many home renovations you can do when you don’t have the money to do them," she said.
That’s why the fact that the family may be back in their home by Christmas is particularly meaningful.
Persons Service Corporation contractors said they believe they can have the Settles back in the house by December 23, the 17th birthday of Gabi Bonner, one of the 10 kids in the Settle family.
“The things that they’ve taken care of, we could have never done on our own,” Settle said, "It’s just been amazing.”
The repairs were made possible thanks to funds from RebuildNC, which helped the Settles collect Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery funds.
Governor Roy Cooper toured the Settle’s home Thursday, touting the success of RebuildNC, which is a program out of his new Office of Recovery and Resiliency.
“We’ve had thousands of people who’ve been hit so hard with both Hurricane Matthew and Hurricane Florence, and we’ve worked very hard to leverage as much federal help as we possible can, but we know there are a lot of holes in those programs, and so putting together RebuildNC helped us fill some of those holes,” Cooper said.
Settles, who said she applied to program after program seeking help repairing her home, was quick to tell the governor how she thinks the program could be improved.
“I applied for anything and everything that was available," she said. "So I did applications throughout the state, for everything, and I had to do all the documentation, every time, over and over again. And it wasn’t the same for every program, so one program may need some things, and another one doesn’t, and that makes it very confusing.”
Cooper has introduced the idea of a single application for state disaster assistance, which Settle said she’d be in support of. She said she believes that would help other people seek assistance who otherwise might not be able to navigate the complicated process.
“In the poorer counties you don’t have people who are older who have the education level necessary to get through this. Not that they are not some of the most intelligent people that she will ever meet, but when things are written in a way that is legalistic or repetitive … You know, these documents say the same things over and over again in different areas, and it gets very confusing. They need somebody to help them. I believe that more people would’ve been reached if there had been someone there to walk them through the process.”
