Foul play suspected after body found in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office suspects foul play after a body was found in a wooded area Thursday evening.
According to a news release, deputies were dispatched to the 5800 block of Ramsey Ford Road near the Pireway community after the body of a deceased male was discovered around 5:15 p.m.
Investigators are working to determine the victim’s name and anyone who has information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.
No other details were released.
