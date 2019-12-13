First Alert Forecast: slug of rain splashes through Friday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Friday! As we round out the week, the next round of rain will splash through the Cape Fear Region Friday. High pressure builds in by the weekend providing more sunshine. Next week get ready for another roller coaster ride but first here are some main point to keep in mind:
- Friday and Friday night : low pressure will bring waves of rain which will become heavy at times. This may lead to localized poor drainage flooding and ponding on the roads at times and reduced visibility so please travel with care. An inch or more if rain appears likely and a clap of thunder is possible.
- Saturday and Sunday : a few lingering showers are likely Saturday morning then skies will gradually dry out for the reminder of the weekend. Temperatures will mainly be in the 50s and 60s during the day and 40s overnight.
- Next week: warm southerly flow will bump up temperatures Monday and Tuesday ahead of another juicy rain front which will bring a healthy 60% shower odds for Tuesday. As of now, that front looks speedy enough to bring back drier air by Wednesday.
Through it all, temperatures ought to stay high enough to preclude wintry precipitation. Line up all these concepts in your First Alert seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. And don’t forget, you can get a full ten-day forecast for wherever you are in the Cape Fear Region - or beyond - on your WECT Weather App!
