Deputies called to Myrtle Grove area for man shot in the leg

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is charging a woman with attempted murder following a shooting in the Myrtle Grove area Friday.
Investigators responded to the 5000 block of Myrtle Grove Road Friday around 1 p.m. after a 59-year-old man was shot in the leg.
The victim was transported to the hospital. According to the sheriff’s office, the victim is expected to recover from his injuries.
Deputies have not identified the female suspect. Investigators believe the shooting was domestic in nature.
