Calling all polar plungers: 2020 Wrightsville Plunge registration open now

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - How would you like to start the New Year off at the beach—taking a dip in the ocean? You can. Just know the ocean at Wrightsville Beach is likely to be ice cold.
The 5th annual Wrightsville Plunge, hosted by Communities in Schools, is set for January 1, New Year’s Day.
Festivities for the “Plungin’ for a Purpose” begin at 11 a.m. with the plunge taking place at noon. Brave souls are asked to meet at Crystal Pier (Oceanic restaurant). There will be an after party at South End Surf Shop immediately following the plunge.
There will be a raffle that includes a chance to win a stand-up paddle board. You don’t have to be present to win.
Registration for adults is $30. Anyone under 12 can sign up for half price.
For more information on registration or to make a donation to Communities in Schools, click here.
