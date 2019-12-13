Booze it & Lose it: Find a designated driver instead

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Prepare to have a designated driver this holiday season. Officials say it's one of the deadliest times of the year on North Carolina roadways and impaired driving plays a major role.
The N.C. Governor's Highway Safety Program is launching its annual Holiday Booze It & and Lose It Dec. 16. During the campaign, law enforcement around the entire state will step up patrols to catch impaired drivers.
"Even with the success of Booze It & Lose It, more than 9,000 people have lost their lives in alcohol-related crashes in North Carolina since the program's introduction in 1994," according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.
A total of 815 DWI citations were issued across North Carolina during the Halloween Booze It & Lose It campaign.
In all, there were 30,543 total traffic and criminal violations across the state over the course of the Halloween campaign.
