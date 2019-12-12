West Brunswick football players ready to make impact on basketball court

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The West Brunswick High School football team making a run in the state playoffs has left the Trojans basketball team shorthanded.
Now that the football season is over, a handful off football players have made that transition to a new season, but it can take some time.
“When you are coming off football you are all about gaining weight and getting bigger and bigger,” said Trojan senior William McRainey. “But in basketball with all the running and practice you lose a lot of that bodyweight you put on.”
Both football and basketball are considered contact sports, but many of the football players have to tone it down when playing defensive.
“You can see it when we come in our first couple of games, we pick up a few more fouls then normal,” said McRainey. “It’s just learning what we can and can’t do in basketball really.”
But that physical nature can help when attacking the basket.
“On offense, it’s different because you have to go in and get fouls,” said senior Deandre Clarida. “So, you have to be strong with the ball and finish our layups.”
Trojan first-year head coach Aaron Taylor, says the football players add needed depth and a winning attitude to his team.
“What they bring is a different type of mentality we didn’t have in the gym,” said Taylor. “They bring that winning mentality. They bring that physical mindset. And no matter what sport you are playing that’s kind of what you have to have.”
