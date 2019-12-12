Share the Warmth effort helps people cover their utility bills

“We’re finding that some people are having to make that decision of what they’re going to pay between food and utilities and we’re really trying to alleviate that decision so they would have the necessary funding or resources to pay their utilities. With the Share the Warmth Program a lot of customers may think its just for their natural gas bill, but the great thing about it is it’s not. It’s for any utility bill that you have,” said community relations manager Tammy Thuman.