Share the Warmth effort helps people cover their utility bills

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The City of Wilmington is teaming up with Piedmont Natural Gas to make sure everyone stays warm as cold weather makes its way back into the area.
The Share the Warmth program helps pay bills for those who might struggle to decide what to pay each month.
“We’re finding that some people are having to make that decision of what they’re going to pay between food and utilities and we’re really trying to alleviate that decision so they would have the necessary funding or resources to pay their utilities. With the Share the Warmth Program a lot of customers may think its just for their natural gas bill, but the great thing about it is it’s not. It’s for any utility bill that you have,” said community relations manager Tammy Thuman.
When you enroll in the program, Piedmont will round up your monthly gas bill to the nearest dollar and donate the difference to help others. Anybody can join the program and it takes no more than $12 a year from what customers already pay.
You don’t have to worry about your donation going anywhere because all of the money stays in the county. Contributions are also tax-deductible.
Follow this link to round your monthly bill up to the nearest dollar to donate. To apply for help with your energy bills, follow this link.
