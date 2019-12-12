Ribbon cutting held for Live at Ted’s

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Downtown Inc. held a ribbon cutting and re-opening for Live at Ted’s, a music venue at the corner of Castle and Surry Streets.
Live at Ted’s is a listening room, which means music is the focus.
“It’s a different kind of venue. Everyone is sitting, watching and paying attention to the music,” co-owner Trent Harrison said.
It’s more about the intimate experience between the artists and the audience, unlike bigger, noisier venues.
“The music may not be the focus at the brewery. People are there for the beer, and they’re enjoying the music as a byproduct. Here, the audience is there for the music, the artist knows that and they connect with the audience a little more. Questions and answers are exchanged between performers and the listeners. They talk to each other, and tell stories about their songs,” Harrison said.
Live at Ted’s also puts an emphasis on getting local talent on the stage.
“This is all about promoting local artists, and giving them a chance to share messages with their fans that really want to know more about it,” Harrison said.
This is another place to showcase the robust amount of talent of all varieties of artists in downtown Wilmington.
“We have a great, talented musicians in Wilmington and New Hanover County and this is a great way to showcase them,” said WDI Executive Director Ed Wolverton.
Live at Ted’s has shows every Friday and Saturday nights starting at 7 p.m. and an early show on Sunday at 4 p.m.
