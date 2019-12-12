Pender County man dies in fiery crash near Burgaw

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The NC Highway Patrol are investigating a deadly accident in Pender County.
Troopers confirm they were called to Rhyne Road Wednesday night at 4:39 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash.
Investigators say the driver ran off the left side of the road, hit a ditch and collided with a pine tree before the car caught fire. Speed appears to have been a contributing factor in the crash.
The victim, 36-year-old Derek Johnson of Atkinson, was pronounced dead on scene by EMS. The driver was the only person in the car.
The Pender County Sheriff’s Office was on scene assisting state highway patrol in their investigation.
