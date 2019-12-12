Overdose call leads to 7-year prison sentence for Wilmington drug dealer

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man will spend up to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to heroin trafficking charges, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Joshua Nash Gardner, 29, on Wednesday entered guilty pleas in New Hanover County Superior Court to trafficking heroin by transportation and possession with intent to sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance.
He was given 5-7 years in prison for the crimes.
On May 23, New Hanover County deputies were alerted to a possible overdose case where two men were seen slumped over in a van in the parking lot of Lowe’s Home Improvement on Carolina Beach Road.
Deputies found Gardner and his friend passed out in the vehicle. When the two awoke, prosecutors said they were incoherent and confused.
Deputies observed drug paraphernalia consistent with heroin use in the van and performed a probable cause search where they seized 19.9 grams of meth, 42.3 grams of heroin, multiple alprazolam tablets, amphetamine pills, buprenorphine pills, and a small amount of cocaine.
Gardner admitted to deputies that he sold drugs to make extra money.
Prosecutors said Gardner has a lengthy criminal history that includes several theft convictions.
