Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — One of South Carolina's most liberal lawmakers and one of its most conservative are joining up to fight for the Equal Rights Amendment. The 1970's era proposal would ban any discrimination based on sex. Democrat Gilda Cobb-Hunter of Orangeburg backs the amendment in the House and Republican Tom Davis of Beaufort sponsors it in the state Senate. The amendment is just one state short of the 38 needed to put it in the U.S. Constitution. But Congress set a 1982 deadline that has long passed. That means a court fight or a deadline extension will be needed even if the amendment reaches the 38-state threshold.