Irish pub planning last St. Patrick’s Day bash before DOT widening project

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Dubliner Pub & Patio will be open until at least March 17, 2020, before the property is bought for a road widening project.
The N.C Department of Transportation is planning a project that will expand Carolina Beach Road to a four-lane, median-divided roadway between Burnett Boulevard and Shipyard Boulevard to ease traffic in Wilmington.
The pub’s manager says the owner asked the NC DOT to put the sale of the property on hold.
“We asked the DOT to put the purchase on hold so we could extend our time, because we wouldn’t get a check until February 15, 2020. They agreed to hold out as long as they can, which would give us until St. Patrick’s Day. We are trying to push for staying open as long as we can, which would be April 30, but there is no guarantee on that,” said Dubliner manager Rob Potts.
Potts says this will be the biggest St. Patrick’s Day celebration for the pub in its nearly 20 year history.
“We’ve already gotten tickets printed and bands are booked. This will be the best one we’ve had so far, everyone should come out and celebrate the end of a legacy,” Potts said.
The pub is also holding its final Toys for Tots holiday drive. Potts says people can drop off a new, unwrapped gift at the bar until December 16.
