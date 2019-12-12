Holiday shipping: money-saving tips & last-minute deadlines

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Christmas countdown continues, but it’s crunch time to get those gifts in the mail.
With the influx of packages into mail carriers, they have each set deadlines for when to get your packages in, so they can reach your loved one’s doorsteps by Christmas day.
The graphic above shows the 2019 holiday shipping deadlines, but it’s important to note that these are estimated dates and there are no guarantees when it comes to last-minute shipping.
Joanna Puritz is the owner of Ship and Mail Plus and Printworks in Wilmington and her number one tip when it comes to holiday shipping: don’t procrastinate.
“Please ship early," said Puritz. "Don’t come in here and beg us to get it out tomorrow because we can’t. there are certain limits to all the vendors that are shipping today and it’s a fun time. It’s a happy time, peaceful and let’s all keep a good attitude when it comes to shipping.”
Ship and Mail Plus is a small, local business that works with major mail carriers. This time of year, they are busy working to make sure your package gets to where it needs to go for less money.
“Each carrier has their set prices," said Puritz. "On our computers, they pop up all of the pricing and they give you the choices. Of course, we always recognize the least expensive. We can save you money. We can pick the right carrier. You’d be surprised sometimes which ones are less expensive than others. Some are a little more reliable than others and we will advise you the best way to get your holiday packages out.”
When it comes to packages, Puritz says it’s not about the weight, it’s about the size of the box. If you bring your package in, ready to go, that’ll be the cheapest way to mail your packages.
“We are a convenience for people that don’t want to stand in line and we can get any of the packages out, that you need out,” said Purtiz.
Ship and Mail Plus is open Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.
