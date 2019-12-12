Free trees: homeowners can pick up trees to replace ones lost to Hurricane Florence

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - To replace trees lost to Hurricane Florence, the Arbor Day Foundation’s Tree Recovery Campaign and Enterprise Rent-A-Car Foundation will give away 1,500 3-gallon trees.
The giveaway is Sat., Dec. 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. as long as trees are available.
Twenty different tree species will be distributed with a limit of two trees per person.
Arborists will be there to help educate residents on proper planting techniques and to advise them on appropriate tree selection.
“The people of Wilmington, North Carolina, have suffered great personal and physical loss,” said Dan Lambe, Arbor Day Foundation president. “By replanting, we strive to bring healing and hope to the people and the communities in which they live, as well as help return the beauty and the value trees bring back to their properties.”
The Arbor Day Foundation is the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees, with more than one million members.
Plastic Oceans Project will also be distributing 1,500 bare root tree seedlings at the event.
