First Alert Forecast: another slug of rain soon

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region! Enjoy a nice and chilly Thursday with sun mixing with a few innocuous clouds, nippy northerly winds of mainly 10 to 15 mph, and temperatures growing to the upper 40s and lower 50s in the afternoon.
A large low pressure system is poised to bring a rapid return of rain chances: 20% Thursday night, 80% Friday, 80% Friday night, and 40% Saturday. Reduced visibility and roadway ponding is likely, so please travel with care. An inch or more of rain appears likely and a clap of thunder is possible.
In your extended forecast, a transient high pressure system looks to carve a dry and at least partially sunny weather window for Sunday and Monday before another juicy rain front brings healthy 60% shower odds for Tuesday. As of now, that front looks speedy enough to bring back drier air by Wednesday.
Through it all, temperatures ought to stay high enough to preclude wintry precipitation. Line up all these concepts in your First Alert seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. And don’t forget, you can get a full ten-day forecast for wherever you are in the Cape Fear Region - or beyond - on your WECT Weather App!
