Devontae Cacok signs two-way contract with Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers forward Devontae Cacok, left, and Miami Heat forward Chris Silva go for the ball during the first half of a NBA basketball summer league game in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, July 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) (Source: Rich Pedroncelli)
By John Smist | December 11, 2019 at 7:46 PM EST - Updated December 11 at 7:46 PM

LOS ANGELES, C.A. (WECT) - According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Los Angeles Lakers are signing former UNCW basketball player Devontae Cacok to a two-way contract.

Cacok, who went undrafted in the 2019 NBA draft is averaging 16.3 points and 11.7 rebounds in 12 games for the South Bay Lakers of the NBA G League.

Players on two-way contracts can spend up to 45 days in the NBA while spending the rest of the season in the G League.

To add Cacok the Lakers waived guard Zach Norvell Jr.

