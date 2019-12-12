Devontae Cacok signs two-way contract with Lakers

LOS ANGELES, C.A. (WECT) - According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Los Angeles Lakers are signing former UNCW basketball player Devontae Cacok to a two-way contract.
Cacok, who went undrafted in the 2019 NBA draft is averaging 16.3 points and 11.7 rebounds in 12 games for the South Bay Lakers of the NBA G League.
Players on two-way contracts can spend up to 45 days in the NBA while spending the rest of the season in the G League.
To add Cacok the Lakers waived guard Zach Norvell Jr.
