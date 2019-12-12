Deputies, feds arrest N.C. man in Wilmington on human trafficking, prostition charges

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI have arrested a Duplin County man on human trafficking and prostitution charges.
According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, authorities conducted a seven-month investigation into Timothy William Bavaro, 29, of Beulaville, which led to his arrest at a Wilmington motel on Wednesday.
Bavaro is accused of bringing women down from New York to prostitute.
He was charged with one count of human trafficking-adult victim, and two counts of promotion of prostitution-adult victim.
Bavaro is being held in the New Hanover County Jail under a $500,000 bond.
