Columbus Co. woman accused of falsely claiming car damage resulted from crash with deer

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Columbus County woman is accused of falsely claiming a collision with a deer damaged her car that she recently insured.
Maxine Bracey Smith of Hallsboro was arrested on Dec. 9 and charged with insurance fraud and obtaining property by false pretense.
Investigators with the N.C. Department of Insurance say Smith made a claim with Peak Property and Casualty Insurance Co. stating that she damaged her 2017 Hyundai Sonata after colliding with a deer on Sept. 23.
Arrest warrants state that the damage to the car actually occurred on Aug. 30 when the vehicle was uninsured. Smith allegedly added insurance coverage to the vehicle later that day.
Smith was given a $10,000 unsecured bond.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.