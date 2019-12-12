Candidate files to challenge Rouzer in NC’s Seventh Congressional District

On his website, petefornc.com, D’Abrosca describes himself as an “America First Republican running against Rep. David Rouser (sic) and the GOP Establishment in North Carolina’s 7th District”. His platform includes a plan to end all immigration – legal and illegal – in the United States for ten years or until Congress implements what D’Abrosca calls “a sane immigration policy based on merit”, protecting second amendment rights, ending wars in the Middle East, taking care of America’s veterans and ending abortion.