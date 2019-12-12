Candidate files to challenge Rouzer in NC’s Seventh Congressional District

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Congressman David Rouzer will have at least one primary challenger if he files to run for a fourth term representing North Carolina’s Seventh District. Peter D’Abrosca filed Wednesday as a republican candidate for the newly redrawn district.
D’Abrosca currently works as Editor-in-Chief of TheRundown, an online news organization he founded in July 2019. D’Abrosca’s bio on LinkedIn says he is “a conservative news reporter, author, and political pundit, who focuses mostly on immigration policy, and leftist news media”.
On his website, petefornc.com, D’Abrosca describes himself as an “America First Republican running against Rep. David Rouser (sic) and the GOP Establishment in North Carolina’s 7th District”. His platform includes a plan to end all immigration – legal and illegal – in the United States for ten years or until Congress implements what D’Abrosca calls “a sane immigration policy based on merit”, protecting second amendment rights, ending wars in the Middle East, taking care of America’s veterans and ending abortion.
Rep. Rouzer has not yet filed for run for what would be his fourth term in the U.S. House of Representatives. He did not face Republican primary challengers in his two previous campaigns for re-election in 2016 and 2018.
The filing period for candidates runs through Friday, December 20. Click here to see the list of candidates that have filed to run at this time. The primary elections are scheduled for March 3, 2020.
