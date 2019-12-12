4 arrested in Leland armed robbery

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Four suspects have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a Leland home late Wednesday night.
According to a news release from the Leland Police Department, Sarah Evans, 38, of Wilmington, and Annie Jo Beattie, 44, of Wilmington, were invited inside the victim’s home in the 800 block of Moss Court around 11 p.m.
Shortly after the pair entered, two armed men — Dayonte Cuttino, 18, of Wilmington, and Hamil Casanova Caldwell, 20, of Wilmington — entered the home, pointing the firearms at the victims. Police later determined that the weapons were Airsoft guns.
All four suspects then left the home with money and several electronic items belonging to the victims.
As Leland police were responding to the scene, officers spotted the suspects’ vehicle on U.S. 74/76 traveling toward Wilmington.
Police conducted a traffic stop and recovered the stolen items from the vehicle.
All four suspects were arrested and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and three counts of second-degree kidnapping. Cuttino and Caldwell were additionally charged with first-degree burglary.
The suspects were booked into the Brunswick County Detention Center under $250,000 bonds each.
