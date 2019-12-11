Wrong number turns out to be right for one woman in need of a walker

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE/CNN) - An elderly Albuquerque woman in need of a walker mistakenly called the wrong place, but the people on the other end of the line made everything turn out okay.
Bernice thought she was calling a medical supply store looking for a new walker, and after four unanswered calls decided to leave a voicemail.
But as it turns out, she accidentally dialed the last digit incorrectly. She had actually called a special agent at the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office.
“I put it on speaker phone and played it for everybody cause it was a different kind of missed call and it was kind of cute and humorous at the same time,” said Kyle Hartstock with the District Attorney’s Office.
When Hartstock called back to sort things out, she explained that she was trying to get a hold of anybody with a walker.
Instead of telling her she had the wrong number, the special agent and other analysts decided to find the walker for her.
"We might have purchased three walkers before we got it right," Hartstock explained.
When they finally found the right walker, eight employees with the District Attorney’s Office showed up at Bernice’s door to surprise her. But the surprise didn’t stop there. All the employees chipped in to pay for the walker themselves.
Copyright 2019 KRQE via CNN. All rights reserved.