Wilmington restaurant in running for highly touted national award

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Pine Valley Market has been nominated for a national award. Whether they win it could depend on you.
PVM is one of only ten restaurants across the country nominated for the Toasty Award put on by Toast, reportedly one of the fastest restaurant management platforms in the U.S.
PVM is nominated under the category for Local Community Advocates. It’s the only North Carolina finalist.
Winners are not chosen based on the number of votes they receive, rather the most compelling testimonials supporting the category nomination.
Owners Christi and Cathy Ferretti are both actively involved in the community. Their contributions to the community were evident during Hurricane Florence when they opened their restaurant up as a satellite kitchen for World Central Kitchen to feed hundreds of people displaced from the storm.
The deadline to write a short blurb about why you think PVM should be a winner in the Community Advocate category is Friday, December 20. Photos from the restaurant can be submitted. Supporters are only allowed to vote once. The judges select the winners based on the entries. Winners will be announced January 31, 2020.
If you’d like to share your support for Pine Valley Market, click here.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.