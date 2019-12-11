Wilmington fire responds to fully involved shed fire

December 11, 2019 at 6:28 PM EST - Updated December 11 at 7:24 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - City crews were on scene a shed fire on Red Fox Road Wednesday night.

A tweet from the Wilmington Fire Department confirms county and city crews had established a water supply and were actively putting out the fire around 6:30 p.m. Minutes later, firefighters reported they had the fire under control.

No injuries to the property owner or crews on scene were reported, however the shed has been deemed a total loss.

WECT has a crew headed to the scene for more.

