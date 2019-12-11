Volunteers needed immediately for angel tree and to deliver meals on Christmas Eve

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Volunteer Center needs help with two holiday programs.
Gifts are needed for 200 kids from Big Buddy and local Social Workers specializing in family preservation. The kids needing presents are 0 to 18, gifts need to be dropped off by December 19. Distribution will be 12/20-22.
This is separate from the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program and helps a different group of children in need.
Volunteers are also needed to help deliver meals to low income families and the elderly on Christmas Eve day, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Meals are prepared by a partner church, they arrive in take home boxes filled with turkey, stuffing, potatoes, beans, gravy and a roll, we also give a dessert and cutlery.
Volunteers will be able to select the part of town they would like to go to. There are a variety of personal homes and public housing areas. There we will also be a special team for anyone who would like to take it to the streets, and go under bridges and to our homeless tent cities.
For more information on how to pick an angel from the angel tree or volunteer to deliver meals click here to email Cape Fear Volunteer Center CEO Annie Anthony.
Or call the office at 910-392-8180.
