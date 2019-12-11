UNCW prepares for fall commencement ceremonies

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW will hold its fall commencement ceremonies Saturday. Dec. 14, at Trask Coliseum.
The College of Arts & Science will hold its ceremony at 9:30 a.m. Tickets are not required for guests attending.
The Cameron School of Business, College of Health and Human Services, and Watson College of Education will hold their ceremony at 1 p.m. Tickets are required for guests, and students will receive five guest tickets when they pick up their regalia.
All tickets not picked up by Thursday, Dec. 11 will go to Will Call at Trask Coliseum and will be available at a first-come, first-serve basis starting one hour before the event.
Information on parking for the event can be found here.
Reception information for individual departments can be found here.
