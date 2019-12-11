Surf City appoints new town manager to start in 2020

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Surf City has appointed Kyle Breuer, AICP to take over the role of Town Manager starting Jan. 15, 2020.
The Town Manager oversees the day-to-day functions and operations of the Town as well as prepares the annual budget and helps set strategic priorities and capital investments.
“I am extremely grateful of the opportunity to have been a part of an organization like Pender County, where I’ve been able to learn and grow in my role as planning and community development director,” Breuer said. “I look forward to the opportunity to be able to work with the citizens, mayor, council, and staff of Surf City and to be able to build on the great things that are ongoing and planned for the Town.”
Council members met in closed session over the summer and voted unanimously to begin the process of hiring a new town manager, according to Port City Daily.
This meeting happened a week after a verbal altercation between former Town Manager Ashley Loftis and Mayor Doug Medlin’s personal assistant Misty LaPointe, who is not on the town’s payroll. Loftis had issues with LaPointe being at non-public meetings, saying she is not a town employee and should not be involved in town business.
But Medlin said the decision to hire a new town manager was due to the town’s fast growth. He said there was a need to separate the town manager and finance director duties, both of which Loftis was handling at the time.
“Surf City is excited to bring Mr. Breuer on board. His vast knowledge of the Topsail Community and planning background will be a big asset to the town. We look forward to this opportunity," Medlin said.
