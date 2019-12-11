Pleasure Island neighbors invite you to tour their homes this holiday season

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Take a self-guided tour through some of Carolina & Kure Beaches most beautiful homes as part of the 2019 Pleasure Island Tour of Homes.
The homes are decorated for the season and their owners invite the public in as part of an event organized by the Island of Lights group, which promotes Pleasure Island through family friendly, holiday events.
The Tour of Homes is always the third Saturday after Thanksgiving.
This year, it falls on Dec. 14 from 5 to 9 p.m. Seven homes are included.
Tickets are available in advance at pleasureislandoflights.com.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.