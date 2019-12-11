PFAS detected in New Hanover County compost

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County’s compost facility tested positive for low levels of 16 different types of PFAS.
The test came after compost in Sampson, North Carolina tested positive for the presence of PFAS, prompting composters throughout the state to send samples of their product to be tested for levels of these man-made chemicals.
The results indicate that the 16 types of PFAS ranged from 1 part per trillion (ppt) to over 3 ppt. North Carolina recommends fewer than 140 ppt to meet the state’s health goal.
The presence of the carcinogen 1,4 Dioxane was not detected in the test.
New Hanover County’s compost facility provides it’s compost to Airlie Gardens and New Hanover parks, who use it to top dress soccer fields and germinate plants.
