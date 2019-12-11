Pender County Board of Education approves pay scale for school bus drivers

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Board of Education has approved an increase in pay for some of the county’s bus drivers.
The board budgeted $7,000 to implement a pay scale for school bus drivers. The gradual scale will include raises after every five years of service and higher salaries to drivers who have worked with the district longer.
Kevin Taylor is the Director of Student Services for Pender County and he says that the move is all about showing respect to those bus drivers.
“Honoring service. Honoring service for the district, honoring service to our students. A lot of times, bus drivers don’t get a lot of recognition,” Taylor said.
The amount of the pay increase has not been determined but will be further discussed in early 2020.
