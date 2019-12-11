Paws-Ability making it possible for special needs animals to get adopted

“There’s a lot of special needs animals, and are hard to adopt. When you go into a shelter and see a dog or a cat with an eye missing, you go and look at the next one," said Withers. "We encourage adopters to always look at the shy one, the handicapped one, the one that is a little different, that goes to the back of the kennel. Look at those first. All they need is a chance to shine, and if they’re given the chance to shine they always will, always.”