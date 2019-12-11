Paws-Ability making it possible for special needs animals to get adopted

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The non-profit group, Paws-Ability, is selling Christmas cards that will go towards helping dogs and cats with special needs.
“All the animals on these cards are amputees, they’re missing an eye, from a rough background, and they all tell a story,” said Paws-Ability founder Janie Withers.
All proceeds will go toward funding medical care, training, and rehabilitation that will make each animal more adoptable.
“There’s a lot of special needs animals, and are hard to adopt. When you go into a shelter and see a dog or a cat with an eye missing, you go and look at the next one," said Withers. "We encourage adopters to always look at the shy one, the handicapped one, the one that is a little different, that goes to the back of the kennel. Look at those first. All they need is a chance to shine, and if they’re given the chance to shine they always will, always.”
As of Wednesday, they have sold over 5,000 cards.
The locations that you can buy the cards include:
- Mason Dixon (4924-3, 4502, Main St, Shallotte, NC 28470)
- Four Paws Animals Hospital (4320 Southport-Supply Rd SE #500, Southport, NC 28461)
- River Road Animal Hospital (8593 River Rd SE, Southport, NC 28461)
- Surfs Unlimited Surf Shop (17 Causeway Dr, Ocean Isle Beach, NC 28469)
- Delilahs Brew and Chew (7207 Beach Dr SW, Ocean Isle Beach, NC 28469)
- Victoria’s Rag Patch (10164 Beach Dr SW, Calabash, NC 28467)
- Ocean Isle Veterinary Hospital (7005 Beach Dr SW, Ocean Isle Beach, NC 28469)
- VCA Seaside Animal Hospital (9256 Beach Dr SW, Calabash, NC 28467)
- Bleu Boutique (720 Sunset Blvd N, Sunset Beach, NC 28468)
