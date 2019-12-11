One hurt after car collides with tractor-trailer in Leland Industrial Park

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - One person was hurt after a car collided with a tractor-trailer in the Leland Industrial Park Wednesday afternoon.
The accident happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Enterprise Drive near the entrance to the Windsor Park community.
A trooper with the N.C. State Highway Patrol said the driver of the tractor-trailer was pulling out of the parking lot of ITI Technologies and onto Enterprise Drive when he collided with a dark gray passenger car.
The driver of the passenger car was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment. Their condition is not known.
No one else was hurt in the crash.
Enterprise Drive is closed at Trade Street as crews work to clear the scene.
It’s unclear if charges are pending.
