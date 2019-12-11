No injuries reported after shots fired near Wilmington apartment complex

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police were called to the Village at Greenfield Tuesday night on a report of shots fired.
A WPD spokesperson confirms officers responded to the complex off of Lake Branch Drive after they received a Shotspotter notification.
When they arrived, they located shell casings. No one was injured as a result of the shooting.
WECT crews observed a police presence at 12th and Zinnia streets and watched as investigators examined evidence markers placed in the street.
Anyone with information is asked to call 910-343-3609 or use the online Text-a-Tip link.
