NC attorney general fights proposed rule that could hurt tipped workers

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - NC Attorney General Josh Stein joined forces with other attorneys general this week to speak out against a new rule proposed by the US Department of Labor.
Last fall, the department announced they wanted to eliminate the 80/20 rule, which protects the wages of people who don’t get paid the $7.25 minimum wage and instead, work for tips.
Under the existing 80/20 rule, any worker being paid using the “tip credit method” must spend at least 80 percent of their work time doing tipped work, and no more than 20 percent of their work time doing non-tipped work like refilling condiments and rolling silverware.
“Tipped employees work hard for their wages and deserve to be paid fairly,” said Attorney General Josh Stein in a press release. “The Department of Labor’s proposal would make it harder for restaurant servers, bartenders and other workers to be paid what they have earned.”
Stein and 18 other attorneys general submitted a letter to the federal government opposing the tip regulations on Monday.
“The proposed rule hurts working people who rely on tips to support themselves and their families and it is not consistent with the purpose of the [Fair Labor Standards Act] FLSA," the letter notes.
In their comment letter, they explain the rule would erode the already low wages of tipped workers, leaving them vulnerable to wage theft. The letter also points out the department failed to plan for the proposal’s impact on wages and increased reliance on safety net programs like SNAP and medical assistance benefits. As it stands, roughly 46 percent of tipped workers and their families rely on public benefits.
“Contrary to popular perception, the vast majority of tipped workers are not teenagers; 87.4 percent are aged 20 years or older, and 25.6 percent are parents,” the letter explains.
A recent analysis estimates the loss of the 80/20 rule would cost workers more than $700 million annually.
“Even the Department’s conservative hypothetical demonstrates how significant the financial loss to workers would be," the letter discusses. "If the hypothetical server making $12 per hour in tips makes $2 less per hour in tips under the Proposed Rule and works 35 hours per week, she will lose $70 per week, or fourteen percent of her income. That translates to a loss of $3,164 annually, bringing her income down from $22,353.6654 to $19,189.66.55,” the letter from the attorneys general said.
The department of labor’s comment period regarding the rule closed Monday.
