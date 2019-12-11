Intersection changes coming to Racine, College Acres

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Changes to the Racine and College Acres Drive intersection will start next week.
City traffic engineers will be installing signage, pavement markings, and modular median and posts at the intersection. A future project will install concrete median in a similar configuration.
The project will prohibit the through movements from crossing and the left turn movements from turning off College Acres Drive onto Racine Drive. College Acres Drive will be allowed to only make a right turn onto Racine Drive from both the eastbound and westbound directions.
Left turns from Racine Drive onto College Acres Drive will be prohibited. Racine Drive would be allowed to proceed through and turn right on to College Acres Drive.
“This area of Wilmington, along with UNCW, has experienced phenomenal growth which has led to increase in traffic and pedestrians using areas roads, sidewalks, and trails,” the city’s website says.
The improvements will help alleviate accidents, particularly those involving pedestrians and cyclists, as well as relieve traffic congestion.
