Good Friends Wilmington holds annual fundraising lunch

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Convention Center hosted a large fundraiser for a local non-profit on Tuesday.
Good Friends of Wilmington works to help those in need when they have run out of places to turn to. The organization helps people offset unexpected things like medical costs, housing emergencies and financial issues.
“Sometimes all people need, like our DSS liaison said, is really a bridge. They are already working, they are really doing everything that they can to provide for themselves and for their families, but they have one gap that could get them in trouble and be catastrophic. And so without a helping hand across that gap, they could be in a lot more trouble than they are,” said member Alexis Wall.
This year’s event was larger than ever, with around 870 women in attendance to hear stories of how the group has helped people in the community and enjoy lunch. It also boasted a few familiar faces including mayor Bill Saffo and county commissioner Jonathan Barfield who dressed up as Santa to sing Christmas carols and collect donations.
Last year the event raised almost $100,000. Tuesday night, the group reported they had raised $95,000 and donations were still coming in.
If you couldn’t make it to the lunch, Good Friends says they are always looking for new members, and you can donate on their website or text “Good Friends” to 44-321.
The lunch is paid for by membership dues, so every penny raised goes into the work the organization does in the community.
