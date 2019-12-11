First Alert Forecast: chilly for now, a rebound soon

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday afternoon to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a jolting chill after a near-record high temperature of 76 in Wilmington Tuesday. Wednesday will have 40s to, at most, 50s, and nippy north winds with gusts over 20 mph will add an extra wintry punch.
Keep your jacket ready for Wednesday night and Thursday, too, as temperatures are likely to sink to early morning lows in the lower 30s and only rise to afternoon highs of upper 40s and lower 50s. Also expect partly to variably cloudy and dry skies in this period.
Your First Alert Forecast rebuilds rain chances to 60% Friday and 80% Friday night. Saturday and Saturday night feature residual rain odds of 40% and 20%, respectively. At this time, neither winter precipitation nor severe storms appear likely to mix into these bouts of precipitation. Highs rebound back into the 60s to close the week.
Catch your First Alert seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here.
