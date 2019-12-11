CFPUA to issue boil advisory for River Bluffs community Thursday morning

NEW HANOVER COUNT, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority will issue a precautionary boil water advisory for the River Bluffs community near Castle Hayne Thursday morning.
The advisory is scheduled to go into effect at 9 a.m. and will impact the entire River Bluffs neighborhood, extending to 1100 Chair Road. The advisory will allow an outside contractor to repair a broken water valve in the distribution system.
Approximately 200 residential customers and two commercial customers will be affected. Notification will be posted in the community and hand-delivered to the community’s manager.
Periods of low or no pressure in the water distribution system increase the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.
When under a boil water advisory, customers are asked to boil their water for one minute, then allow it to cool prior to consumption. They also may use another water source such as bottled water.
Consumption includes drinking, brushing teeth, making ice, food preparation, fruit and vegetable washing, pet consumption, and the preparation of baby formula. Customers do NOT need to boil water prior to using it for showering or bathing.
Before a boil water advisory is lifted, CFPUA lab staff test the water to ensure it is safe to drink.
