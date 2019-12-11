Carolina Beach swears in first female mayor

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The town’s first female mayor was sworn in by Carolina Beach town council Tuesday night.
LeAnn Pierce took the oath in front of council and is now the official town mayor.
“I’m actually honored to have that title to be the first woman mayor in Carolina beach. I hope that I can be an example for other young ladies so that they will see that they can aspire to their goals and be what they want to be in the future as well,” Pierce said.
Pierce and the newcomers say one big goal they have to continue beach re nourishment projects along the coast.
“The number one thing we have to continue to do is put sand on our beaches. That is something we are going to continue to work to extend our projects, so that we continue to put sand on our beaches and keep our inlets open," Piece said.
New councilmembers Jay Healy and Lynn Barbee also were sworn into their seats at the meeting. Councilmember Jay Healy was appointed mayor pro-tem and Steve Shuttleworth was appointed to take over the the council’s seat left vacant by mayor Pierce.
