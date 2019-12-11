Brunswick County school board member files to run for N.C. House

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Charles Miller, who is serving his fourth term on the Brunswick County Board of Education, has filed to run for a seat in the North Carolina House of Representatives.
Miller filed Wednesday to run in the newly created District 19, which covers the southeastern portion of Brunswick County from north of Sunny Point Military Ocean Terminal to east of Ocean Isle Beach, and the southern and western areas of New Hanover County, including Pleasure Island and along the Cape Fear River to just north of the State Port.
Miller has served as chairman and vice-chairman of the school board, having won four-year terms in 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018. He is in his second stint working as the chief deputy of the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.
David Perry of Wilmington has also filed to run as a Republican for the District 19 seat. James Dawkins, Jr. of Southport is the only Democrat to file for the seat as of Wednesday. The filing period runs through Friday, December 20. The primary elections are scheduled for Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.