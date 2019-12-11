UPDATE:Brunswick County deputies say missing man has been located safely

Deputies are searching for Fred Timms (Source: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
December 11, 2019 at 6:41 PM EST - Updated December 11 at 7:26 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Leaders with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office say a man reported missing Wednesday has been found safe and sound.

A release from the sheriff’s office confirms Fred Lee Timms was last seen leaving his house on Dosher Cutoff Road in Southport around 3 p.m.

He was last spotted wearing a red plaid shirt and a black leather coat. Deputies say Timms weighs around 165 pounds and stands 5′7″ tall.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-253-2777 or call 911.

