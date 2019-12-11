UPDATE:Brunswick County deputies say missing man has been located safely

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Leaders with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office say a man reported missing Wednesday has been found safe and sound.
A release from the sheriff’s office confirms Fred Lee Timms was last seen leaving his house on Dosher Cutoff Road in Southport around 3 p.m.
He was last spotted wearing a red plaid shirt and a black leather coat. Deputies say Timms weighs around 165 pounds and stands 5′7″ tall.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-253-2777 or call 911.
