Bladen County Animal Shelter waiving adoption fees ahead of holidays
Ahead of the holiday season, the Bladen County Animal Shelter announced it will waive adoption feeds for cats and dogs from Dec. 16-31. (Source: Bladen County Animal Shelter)
By WECT Staff | December 11, 2019 at 3:15 PM EST - Updated December 11 at 3:15 PM

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Ahead of the holiday season, the Bladen County Animal Shelter announced it will waive adoption fees for cats and dogs from Dec. 16-31.

A $25-$30 vaccination fee for dogs and a $15 vaccination fee for cats will still be required.

“We are waiving the adoption fees during this time to get as many animals out of the shelter and in a home for the holidays,” shelter officials stated in a news release. “Please come by the shelter and adopt your new fur-ever friend.”

The shelter is located at 506 Smith Circle in Elizabethtown and is opened Monday-Friday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. It will close Dec. 24-26 for the holidays and will reopen on Dec. 27.

