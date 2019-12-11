Bladen County Animal Shelter waiving adoption fees ahead of holidays

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Ahead of the holiday season, the Bladen County Animal Shelter announced it will waive adoption fees for cats and dogs from Dec. 16-31.
A $25-$30 vaccination fee for dogs and a $15 vaccination fee for cats will still be required.
“We are waiving the adoption fees during this time to get as many animals out of the shelter and in a home for the holidays,” shelter officials stated in a news release. “Please come by the shelter and adopt your new fur-ever friend.”
The shelter is located at 506 Smith Circle in Elizabethtown and is opened Monday-Friday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. It will close Dec. 24-26 for the holidays and will reopen on Dec. 27.
