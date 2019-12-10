Whiteville PD arrests armed robbery suspect

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Law enforcement agencies worked together this week to arrest a person accused of armed robbery.
Whiteville police responded to the 1700 block of South Madison Street around 9:48 p.m. Monday about an armed robbery.
Investigators identified the suspect as Brandon Dalton Fowler and the man was arrested by the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the detention center Tuesday morning.
He was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, and also had an outstanding warrant for obtaining property by false pretense in an unrelated case.
Fowler is being held under a $2,500 secured bond.
