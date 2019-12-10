Crews fix ruptured gas line that closed Princess Place Dr. in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT)- Crews with Piedmont Natural Gas have stopped a gas line rupture in an area already under construction in downtown Wilmington.
The Wilmington Fire Department says they responded to 305 Montgomery Avenue Tuesday afternoon. The call briefly shut down Princess Place Drive from 31st Street to Evans Street.
Montgomery Avenue has been closed since late October as workers repair sidewalks and drainage pipes damaged in Florence.
As of 3:55p.m., crews had sealed the gas leak and reopened Princess Place Drive.
