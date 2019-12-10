Opposition mounts against proposed 6-story hotel on Wrightsville Ave

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Neighbors showed up to a community meeting Monday night to voice their concerns about a developer’s plan to build a hotel along Wrightsville Avenue, next to the Famous Toastery.
The plan includes a six-story, 120-room hotel for starters, but developers have expressed interest in adding residential, retail and office spaces to the area.
The proposal still has many hurdles to clear, including passing through the city technical review committee and submitting site drawings.
The meeting held at the Old ABC store on Wrightsville Avenue was crowded as developers presented their plans for the area and fielded questions from community residents. The people who live nearby have concerns about how the proposal would impact the environment and traffic in the area.
“My concerns are the traffic. My concerns are my life, my love of the area. It breaks my heart to see what’s happening in this area because of the beauty,” said Katy Monaghan. “When the bridge is up, we can’t get Maccumber Terrace now and the people across the way, we can’t cross the street. There’s a dangerous lane we pull into, we have elderly people that can’t pull out and we know there are going to be wrecks. It’s a travesty that the traffic has gotten so bad and with their planning to have more development, I don’t see how that’s going to help us.”
Developers are still working with the city to determine which party will handle any potential traffic changes associated with the project.
The special use permit for the hotel will be discussed during the city council meeting on January 21.
