Opposition mounts against proposed 6-story hotel on Wrightsville Ave

“My concerns are the traffic. My concerns are my life, my love of the area. It breaks my heart to see what’s happening in this area because of the beauty,” said Katy Monaghan. “When the bridge is up, we can’t get Maccumber Terrace now and the people across the way, we can’t cross the street. There’s a dangerous lane we pull into, we have elderly people that can’t pull out and we know there are going to be wrecks. It’s a travesty that the traffic has gotten so bad and with their planning to have more development, I don’t see how that’s going to help us.”