Newly approved drug called a ‘game changer’ for patients with cystic fibrosis

“There was four times when I was admitted to the hospital, with complications between them,” he said. “I had pneumonia twice. My ankles were swelling up out of nowhere, I couldn’t walk around. That was really scary. Stomach pains that were awful. I was going to emergency room for random things like that. There were moments where I definitely felt like I didn’t want to get out of bed anymore, because what was the point? It was just going to be so difficult to get up and down the stars. It’s tough when you cough hard as you can all the time. It’s embarrassing at the same time.”