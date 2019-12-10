Mega Millions Jackpot exceeds $300 million

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Tuesday night Jackpot sits at a $314 million annuity, worth more than $212 million in cash.
While the odds of winning the lucky jackpot ticket are 1 in 302.5 million, everyone has an equal shot of winning the ultimate Christmas gift.
“Games like Mega Millions give people a reason to dream a little this holiday season,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “The game offers life-changing prizes. We’d love to see someone from North Carolina celebrate the season by winning the jackpot.”
According to lottery officials, this is the third December in a row the prize has spilled over the $300 million mark.
Players can buy $2 Mega Millions tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.