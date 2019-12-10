Man wanted in Columbus Co. for allegedly not completing work on home arrested in Brunswick Co.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A man wanted in Columbus County for allegedly receiving pay for fixing a home but not finishing the work has been arrested in Brunswick County.
Johnny Ray Lewis Jr., 29, was booked in the Brunswick County Detention Center Monday afternoon.
According to online records, Lewis is scheduled to appear in Columbus County court Wednesday for the following charges:
- Obtaining property by false pretense
- Three counts failure to work after being paid
Lewis is the owner of JD Remoldeling, according to officials.
In October, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that there were outstanding warrants for Lewis’ arrest for allegedly taking payment to repair a residence but not completing the work.
“We have had other complaints on him for similar incidents," the post stated. "Feel free to share this post to give him and his business some free advertisement.”
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.