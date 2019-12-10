Man arrested in Chadbourn shooting also charged in 2016 murder case

CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - A man wanted in a shooting last month in Chadbourn also has been charged in a 2016 murder.
Kenneth Bernard Wooten, 20, was taken into custody Monday and charged with:
- murder
- assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury
- discharging a weapon in an unoccupied property
- interfering with a monitoring device
- damage to government property
Along with being charged in a Nov. 25 shooting, Wooten has been charged in connection with a 2016 murder in Chadbourn the SBI had been investigating.
He is accused of firing into a home at 402 East Institute Street on Nov. 25. A person inside the residence suffered a non-life threatening injury after being struck by gunfire.
According to Chief Anthony Spivey with the Chadbourn Police Department, Wooten removed a monitoring device he was wearing in an effort to elude police.
Chief Spivey said that his department reached out to the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, which located Wooten at a home located at 203 Jackson St.
Wooten was taken into custody without injury.
“I want our citizens to be aware that I am keeping my word and that the Chadbourn Police Department will do everything possible to try to keep our streets safe," Spivey said.
U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force consists of personnel from the N.C. Department of Public Safety and the Operations and Intelligence Unit, along with the Wilmington, Fayetteville Police Departments and the Robeson and Cumberland sheriff’s offices.
According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety website, Wooten was released from prison on Nov. 17 after serving three months for a parole violation.
In 2017, he was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and common law robbery. He served about 18 months in prison in that case.
