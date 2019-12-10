First Alert Forecast: falling temperatures, increasing rain chance

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you and thanks for tapping into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region! Posted here: your seven-day forecast for Wilmington. But don’t forget: you can get a full ten-day forecast more nuanced for your exact location on your WECT Weather App. Let’s discuss some of the highlights...
Tuesday evening: Temperatures will fall down to the upper 40s tonight... the odds for showers will increase later in the evening and overnight as a cold front continues to pass through the Carolinas.
Wednesday: the front will switch winds into a nippy northerly direction and aggressive 20 to 25 mph gusts will add an extra bite. Temperatures to remain steady in the 40s and 50s. Also expect a window of thick clouds and light to moderate showers - most especially in the morning hours.
Thursday: morning temperatures will mainly be in the upper 30s and afternoon highs will mainly be in the lower 50s. Rain chances: a rock-bottom 0%.
Friday into the weekend: a new storm system will deliver a spike in rain chances. Friday: 50%, late Friday and early Saturday 70%, Saturday: 50%. Temperatures will also trend back to the more seasonable 60s with nights in the 40s and 50s.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.